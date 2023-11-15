The Renault Group presented the industrial plan of Amperes, its new electric car and operating software division, effective Nov. 1. With the aim of throwing seven cars by 2031sell 1 million vehicles and achieve a turnover of 25 billion euros, Ampere will focus on two platforms: AmpR Small for segment B e AmpR Medium for segment C.

Five models will be available by 2025, including Mégane E-Tech And Scénic E-Techwith the introduction in 2024 of Renault 5 and in 2025 of Renault 4 and the new generation of Twingo.

Ampere, Groupe Renault’s electric car and operating software division, will develop future models on two distinct platforms: AmpR Small for segment B (formerly CMF-B EV) e AmpR Medium for segment C (formerly CMF-EV).

The new electric Twingo arrives in 2025 and will be developed on the AmpR Small platform

Ampere’s strategy aims to reduce costs significantly by 2027/2028, with the aim of decreasing variable costs by 40% between the first and second generation of C-segment vehicles. To achieve this, Ampere is aiming for a 50% reduction in battery cost and 25% of the cost of the electric motor.

It also points to 25% reduction in the cost of the platform and 15% of the cost of the bodywork. The savings also come through 50% reduction in logistics costs and production. Following this strategy, Renault with Ampere aims to equalize the cost of electric vehicles with that of thermal vehicles by 2027/2028.

Renault electric cars arriving with Ampere

The upcoming Renault electric cars cover all segments. In that B Ampere will introduce the Renault 5 in 2024 and the Renault 4 in 2025 (the Renault 5 will have a starting price of around 25,000 euros) together with the Twingo, an electric car for less than 20,000 euros. By 2031Ampere plans to launch seven cars and aim to sell approx 300,000 units in 2025increasing sales to approx 1 million units by 2031.

Ampere will also be a technological and production platform for brands other than Renault, it will produce for Alpine, Nissan Micra And Mitsubishi Motorswill support the electrification of Dacia and will provide software solutions for the entire Renault Group.

Ampere, with the Software-Defined Vehicle, adopts a centralized electronic architecture allowing constant updates. Collaborate with Intel Europe And Qualcomm Technologies for technological developments. Ampere has 1,800 software and engineering experts, facilitating development.

As for car production, ElectriCity is Ampere’s manufacturing facility and includes four high-tech factories, aiming to zero carbon emissions by 2025 and optimizing costs and logistics. The ElectricCity production sites in France are those of Douai, Maubege, Ruitz and Cléon.

Ampere zero emissions by 2035

Ampere follows an ambitious ESG agenda and is committed tozero emissions company by 2035. Intends to reconfigure the providersreduce their number by 40% and collaborate on investments and development.

Ampere’s governance will be independent and streamlined, expecting a turnover of over 25 billion euros in 2031 and an operating margin above 10% from 2030. The break-even free cash-flow target is expected for 2025, ensuring efficient liquidity management.

Electric and connected vehicles accessible to all

Ampere is the European industry’s holistic and structural response to challenges from East and West – the words of Luca de Meo, CEO of the Renault Group – in pure Renault spirit, Ampere is designed to make electric and connected vehicles accessible to all, addressing the musts of the energy transition and seizing market growth opportunities.

Ampere aims first and foremost to strive for technological excellence and customer experience: two native platforms for electric vehicles, a wide range of seven cars, a next-generation centralized electric architecture, an advanced software suite based on Android and the The most compact and efficient ecosystem of production and supply of electric vehicles, all strictly in Europe.

Ampere’s uniqueness is based on open and horizontal relationships with the best partners, an approach that guarantees reduced risks, flexibility and intelligent capital allocation, to move in a competitive and rapidly evolving environment. Ampere brings together the best of two worlds: all the experience and firepower of a leading automotive manufacturer and the agility and innovation of a young company just entering the market.

Ampere is ESG to the nth degree, designed from the start to achieve the highest standards in terms of decarbonisation, circular economy and just transition. I am more than certain that Ampere’s success can rely on the experience and enthusiasm of a highly diverse team, which has proven extremely efficient over the last two years of preparations.

