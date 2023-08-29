The chances of seeing Ampere make its debut on the stock market are growing. The division dedicated to Renault’s EV, now close to being born, could in fact be listed on the stock exchange already in the spring of next year: Luke’s word DeMeo, managing director of the French giant, who indicated this time frame as one of the most suitable for a hypothetical Ampere IPO.

First the spin-off

“First we proceed with the spin-off, then we see if there are or not right conditions to enter the market”, his words spoken to BFM TV and reported by Reuters, indicating the date of November 1st as the most likely to witness Ampere’s separation from the rest of society.

dedicated committee

“Ampere is off to a good start, backed by strong resources from day one,” De Meo himself had declared just a few months ago, who will also be from Ampere president as well as managing director. We recall that, precisely in relation to the listing of the division on the Stock Exchange, the Losanga has long since established a ad hoc committee headed by its president Jean-Dominique Senard to oversee the initial public offering.

Strong ambitions

The ambitions of Renault relating to the new division dedicated to electric vehicles have never been hidden: recently, moreover, it seems that Nissan too has said it is ready to put on the plate about 100 billion yen, a figure close to 650 million euros, to support Ampere. According to initial forecasts by analysts for the two brands, Renault’s EV division could end up with a corporate value of between 8 and 10 billion euros.