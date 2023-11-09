Renault Ampere officially comes to life. The French group has announced the effective creation of its new division dedicated to electric vehicles from November 1st: it can boast 11 offices in France, including 4 industrial sites, and can count on over 11,000 employees, of which 35% are engineers with the task of designing, developing, producing and marketing Renault brand vehicles. The focus of this new entity concerns, as mentioned, electrification: Renault Ampere’s objective is to design 100% electric cars for the European market.

Visual identity

Past and future, engineering and electrification, heritage and transformation: they are all pairs perfectly embodied by the new visual identity of Renault Ampere, which is based on three main colors such as Scandium, Eigengrau and Silicon Grey. The logo of the new entityin addition to being born from the lozenge, the historical heart of Renault, is composed of several lozenges, the arrangement of which, according to the French company, “it refers to perpetual movement and the ascent towards a common goal”.

Experienced team

The Renault Ampere management team presents prominent figures both in terms of “Corporate” and in terms of the “Technology and Operations” sector. Luca is leading the new division dedicated to electric vehicles of the French group as CEO De Meowhich will rely on a work team with vast experience given the origins of its members not only from the automotive world but also from international technological companies.

Renault Ampere is born

“Creating a new model of a company specializing in electric vehicles and software, already operational today: is there perhaps a way to better illustrate our Revolution and the audacity of the teams? – De Meo’s first words as CEO of Renault Ampere – Affirm a sustainable corporate vision and translate it into every single process and product. Leverage the Group’s strengths and rethink every modus operandi. Create a close-knit team and work for everyone. Draw on our French roots and become a leader in Europe. Affirm our commitment to customers, the planet and its inhabitants. Ampere’s roadmap fits the bill of the Group’s ambitious objectives and I am very proud to kick off this important phase.”