Electric vehicles and software are the two elements that are at the center of the future activity of Amperes, the new division of the Renault Group created with very specific tasks. It can count on the skills and contribution of 11,000 employeesof which more than a third are engineers, and bases its operations on some pillars already subject to investments: native platforms for electric vehicles, industrial ecosystem, an attractive and competitive range of products.

Ambitious range

And let’s start with the future Ampere range, created and developed with a very specific objective: to ensure that the price parity among electric and combustion vehicles ahead of rivals, a target achievable thanks also to an expected cost reduction of 40% by 2027/2028 car by car. Concretely, they will be seven models that Renault Ampere will offer on the European market in 2031: in addition to the already well-known Mégane E-Tech, Scénic E-Tech, Renault 5 and Renault 4, the introduction of a mysterious “Legend” model and two other vehicles of which no details are known.

Protagonist software

As mentioned, electric vehicles are not Ampere’s only core business. Which will also focus particularly in the field of software: for this reason the new Renault division has decided to focus on 35% of engineers, including 1,800 truly leading talents in systems engineering ready to create technological innovations, and to join forces with global companies specializing in the sector, such as Google and Qualcomm Technologies with whom partnerships have been established for, according to Ampere itself, “save time, contain costs, reduce execution risks and offer customers the best solutions on the market”. Staying on the topic of software, the launch of the first SDVSoftware-Defined-Vehicle, is expected in 2026.

Renault Ampere financial targets

Ampere aims to become a zero-emissions company by 2035, and to do so by improving its financial ratios year after year. The growth strategy developed by the new Renault division foresees the achievement of approximately 1 million vehicles in 2031 and, above all, a turnover of over 10 billion euros in 2025 with four vehicles and over 25 billion euros in 2031 with seven vehicles. Not only that: a further target is the achievement of break-even profits and free cash flow in 2025with operating margin above 10% as of the end of the decade and cash conversion above 80%.

Stock market strategy

A contribution to Ampere’s growth strategy will therefore be provided by Renault’s partner car manufacturers Nissan and Mitsubishi, which as the first reference investors envisage a series of total investments of up to 0.8 billion euros in Ampere. And they are not the only ones: there are quite a few technology companies that are evaluating whether or not to focus on this new entity, one above all the aforementioned Qualcomm Technologies which is considering the possibility of investing. We close with the discussion relating to the listing of Ampere on the stock exchange, which has been discussed at length in recent months: the company itself has announced the IPO target in the first half of the year of 2024, clearly with favorable market conditions.