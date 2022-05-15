Renault continues to study the spin-off of the EV division from the parent company. The spin-off of this unit will therefore give rise to two separate legal structures: one dedicated exclusively to electric vehicles, codenamed “Ampere”, and one to thermal and hybrid vehicles, codenamed “Horse”. A decision with which the Losanga carmaker aims to bridge the gap in electrification from rivals of the caliber of Tesla and Volkswagen: the same French group has made it known that the two new units could use 10,000 employees each by 2023.

Renault said its electric vehicle manufacturing operations will be grouped within France, while its hybrid and thermal car workforce will be located overseas. As Reuters pointed out, Lozenge wants to get serious with this project: CEO Luca de Meo has always reiterated his intention to carry out his plans for the spin-off of the group despite the potentially costly uncertainty about his interests deriving from the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Only a few days ago Renault released the first details relating to the creation of these two new units, which will give life to two new centers of excellence: the first is precisely an Electric Vehicle and Software center in France, while the second consists of a center for hoc to bring together the activities and technologies relating to transmissions and thermal and hybrid engines based outside of France.

At the moment these solutions are being examined by the top of Renault: the carmaker of Losanga has announced that it will reveal the progress of these studies on the occasion of the Capital Market Day, which will be held next autumn. “The objective of these strategic reflections is to adapt each technologymaking use of the resources and skills of the Group on the various markets and within the Alliance “explained Renault through an official note.