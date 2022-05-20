The spin-off of the EV division seems to be a necessary step for Renault. If anyone still had doubts about the real intentions of the Losanga company, CEO Luca De Meo thought of dispelling them: the number one of Renault confirmed his intention to spin off the division dedicated to electric cars to the rest of the company, following the in the footsteps of what Ford has already announced for some time. The targets of this strategic move are two: accelerate the development of electric vehicles and attract new investments.

“Look at this move as if it were related to a sports team: we have a new stadium with new players and different approaches. We need to create a new game, and I’d rather do it now than at the last minute before electric vehicles became mandatory – the words of De Meo to the microphones of Autocar – The best way to accomplish this strategy is to take a few thousand people and put them in a new organization that isn’t ready to do things as it has for 123 years. “ Losanga’s CEO added that the problem is that the investors they look to the single-digit margins and struggle to get excited, because there is a big difference between investing in the next generation Clio in Turkey and doing so in an electric future with new boundaries, where software could rule the hardware rather than vice versa.

“If we can push towards a higher margin and become a business with potentially double-digit profit margins, then we will be faced with several opportunities. Electric vehicles are one of the three or four things we’re really good at. Really good “concluded De Meo. Final remarks on the strict Euro 7 emissions regulations that will be imposed on combustion engines from 2026, heavily criticized by De Meo: “They will cost us around 1 billion euros in research and development and to the customer about 1,000 euros per car. There are other areas where I could use that research and development in a better way ”.