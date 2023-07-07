Ear issue. Having archived the concept that the electric car pollutes less, is sustainable, is thrifty (except at the time of purchase) and so on, the matter of the sound remains to be sorted out. Once the sound of the engine wrote the history of a car. Without going to Ferrari or Lamborghini, even the Alfa Romeos of the 70s and 80s had more than a thing to say about them, and the list of roaring cars is long.

Jean-Michel Jarre, an exceptional composer

With the electric car, however, the sound has disappeared. As silent as a sailboat, they need something artificial to help them get the right personality they deserve. Inside Renault asked for the help of a composer and electronic music pioneer like Jean-Michel Jarre, who together with Ircam and the Group’s sound design teams is working on two types of sounds for the brand’s future electric vehicles: the VSP (Vehicle Sound for Pedestrians), external sound emitted at low speed to warn pedestrians, and the welcome sequence sound, when entering the vehicle. To explain this, Renault is putting four episodes online, the first of which is entitled “The meeting” and explains how this work represents a real opportunity for the French company to affirm the singular identity of the sound of its vehicles.

The meeting with Luca de Meo, CEO of Renault

At the origin of the involvement of Jean-Michel Jarre there is in fact a meeting between the artist and Luca de Meo, CEO of the Renault Group, on the sidelines of the 2021 Monaco Motor Show, where the Mégane E-Tech Electric was presented. It only took a moment to want to work together. “For me, as a musician, starting from a blank canvas is something extraordinary. Living in silence without polluting it it is, at the same time, a challenge and a pleasure”, says Jean-Michel Jarre. In short, this encounter between the world of sound creation and the world of Renault electric vehicles offers the brand the opportunity to stand out and to assert its identity in new fields of expression that have so far been explored and exploited very little.