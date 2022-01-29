Renault has announced an alternation at the helm of the LCV division. The French carmaker has chosen Heinz-Jürgen Löw as Senior Vice President, Light Commercial Vehicles of the Brand, starting February 2022. The new Head of the Commercial Vehicle Division sits on the Renault Brand Management Committee and will report to Luca de Meo, CEO of the Renault Group. Heinz-Jürgen Löw has taken over from Mark Sutcliff and leaves the company to pursue personal projects. He will manage the LCV division with the ambition to strengthen the Renault brand’s leadership position in the commercial vehicle market.

“I would like to thank Mark Sutcliffe for his strong involvement in the Alliance over the past 27 years and for his amazing work with the teams – said Luca de Meo – I wish him great success in his future projects. The arrival of Heinz-Jürgen is good news for the company. He has solid experience, making his entire career in the truck and light commercial vehicle industry. I know that Heinz-Jürgen will take full advantage of our new range of light commercial vehicles to position Renault at the forefront of the market “.

Heinz-Jürgen Löw, 57, began his international career in 1999 when he joined the Renault VI. He then held various management positions in the AB Volvo Group at Renault Trucks SAS for fourteen years, most recently as the company’s President in Lyon. In 2013 Löw joined the Volkswagen Group. He was appointed as a board member of MAN Truck & Bus Munich from 2013 to 2017, responsible for sales and marketing, including his own retail organization. In 2018 he was appointed a member of the Executive Board Sales & Marketing of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles in Hanover. “I am very happy to join the Renault Group and to actively participate in the implementation of the strategic plan Renaulution – commented Heinz-Jürgen Löw. “I am confident in our ability to dominate the future and promote a leading position in our industry.”