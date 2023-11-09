Renault has officially opened orders for the 100% retrofit kit electric approved for the Renault 5. An opportunity not to be missed for all enthusiasts who have already been able to get to know this kit on another iconic Losanga model, the 4L: today as then, also for the Renault 5 the vehicle, once equipped with this kit, will be able to have homologation and registration certificates to circulate anywhere, especially in restricted traffic areas.

Price and details

Some specific technical details of the new 100% electric retrofit kit dedicated to the Renault 5: it is approved for the R5 TL and GTL, with 3 and 5 doors, and is available to order in France from R-FIT with prices starting from 15,900 euros, VAT included and installation included. In addition to the dedicated website, the kit can also be ordered at the R-FIT stand present at Epoqu’Auto Showwhere Renault will also be present and within its exhibition space will showcase two retrofitted vehicles, a Renault 4 approved in February and a Renault 5 approved in September.

What does the Renault 5 retrofit kit include

The 100% electric retrofit kit approved for the Renault 5 features a 22 kW brushless synchronous motor and a battery Lithium-Iron-Phosphate 10.7 kWh with a voltage of 105V, which guarantees a travel range of approximately 80 kilometers. The latter can be completely restored in 3 and a half minutes with a 16A – 220V socket. The original mechanical transmission is maintained, while the weight distribution is very similar to that of the thermal version. The kit warranty is 2 years.