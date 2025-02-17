02/17/2025



The Renault 5 has returned, and wanting to popularize electric mobility in Europe and Spain. The model, chosen best car of the year 2025, is offered with two lithium -ion batteries. The first, called ‘Urban Autonomy’, has a capacity of 40 kWh and offers an autonomy of up to 300 km.

This battery will go on sale in 2025. The battery of ‘Autonomy comfort’ has a capacity of 52 kWh and offers an autonomy of up to 410 km WLTP. The first marketed models have a new 150 hp electric motor designed by ampere. Later versions will arrive from 95 hp.

His mischievous and rebel look was the one that made him immediately, from his orignes back in the 70s, in an entire icon. At the outset, it was a three doors capable of transporting five people, of balanced proportions and with very personal features.

His imposing back gate and his innovatives ‘shields’ front and rear allowed him to capture the female clientele, although the young people also appreciated their sports side.









With 36 hp, two versions were launched in parallel: the L, with the same power, and the TL, with 47 hp





In addition to its two versions, ‘L’ and ‘TL’, launched in parallel, and with subtle modifications in the equipment and motor, in spring of 1972 a fleet of around 100 of Renault 5 electric was manufactured. Two places only, and most exposure, was equipped with a UNEEC engine and eight traction batteries of 6 volts per unit.

Several years later, the expected five doors would arrive. So desired that it became the best -selling R5 of the rhombus brand. The 5 GTL stood out for its lateral plastic protections that extended over the bumpers, the accessibility offered by this body, its elegant tires and its backward lights.

With 3 and 5 doors versions





In the 70s, there were several European manufacturers that followed the same route: to make sports variants of popular vehicles. And the R5 was no exception. In 1976 the Renault 5 Alpine was presented – in Spain it was marketed as a Cup – designed and made of the Alpine plant in Dieppe.

This model combined elegance and sports performance. Outside he caught attention for his spoiler integrated in the skirt and perforated on the long faces of the bearings, the wheels of the R17 Gordini wheels, as well as the ‘A5’ stickers in the side panels and the front panel. In the catalog, specific body colors were also offered: blue, gray, red, black or even green.

With 93 hp and five -speed change, Alpine was the first sports variant





Equipped with an engine with a displacement of up to 1,397 cm³ –93 hp– and a 5 -speed gearbox, it was intended for personal use at a competitive price for an Alpine. A coupe version for beginner pilots who wanted to participate in the Renault ELF Cup were also offered.

But to surprise, the out of the common car that Renault created in 1979 to standardize its competition models. Thus was born the Renault 5 Turbo, which kept the headlights, rear pilots or the windshield from the original, but in reality it was redesigned almost from scratch. In fact, it was specifically conceived for rally and appeared at the 1978 Paris Motor Show. He reached the covers with his engine in the rear central position – he had to be in the front – and his large wheels covered by rear fins Extra broads that gave him an amazing appearance of little Renault 5 with steroids. With 4,857 units manufactured in total, he quickly found his target audience: those who were not afraid to tame the 160 hp of force delivered to 6,400 rpm for its 4-cylinder cléon-flon engine and 1,397 cc. Initially available with doors and aluminum roof and a new design interior, it was manufactured from 1983 in a version ‘Turbo 2’ with the same technical characteristics but with an interior derived from the Renault Alpine Turbo and without aluminum bodyless elements for Maintain the price under control.

And from sports to luxury there was only one step. Or, this case, 10 years. Renault created a last model of his ultra refined portfolio. The baccara was a model where every detail of the inner equipment showed an exceptional demand level: seats and leather steering wheel, inner color in harmony, black skin gear lever knob, thick carpet on the floor and completely covering the trunk, the trunk, Not forgetting the famous clothing case under the bucket for packages. On board, it was enough to move a finger to be obeyed: the electric front windows and the centralized closure of the doors with remote control were part of the standard equipment.

The electric version will arrive in 2023





Now, that emblematic and complicit look of the original Renault 5 is reflected in its resurgence with the electric 5 electric, the brand new winner of the ABC Award for the best car of the year 2025.

As a curiosity, the Renault 5 was the first winning car of this prestigious prize, since it was made with the award in 1973. In this edition Renault also becomes the automotive brand that has more occasions received this award, in Eleven occasions, since until today it was tied with Citroën, winning brand with 10 models.