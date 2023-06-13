The future Renault 5 Electric will be the first Renault vehicle equipped with V2G charger on board. This was announced by the French group itself, explaining how the charger, combined with the Mobilize Powerbox bidirectional charging station and the Mobilize V2G service, will allow customers of the new electric 5 to save on charging and to reduce expenses thanks to the resale of electricity on the energy market.

Renault 5 Electric is the first

“Thanks to Mobilize V2G, the car becomes an energy reserve – said Corinne Frasson, Director of Energy Services for Mobilize – The driver only needs to connect the vehicle regularly to the Powerbox to optimize your bill e decarbonise mobility. The cost of the top-up will be halved on average. Mobilize thus favors a more sustainable and more accessible mobility”.

The pillars of technology

The future Renault 5 Electric will be only the first EV of the Lozenge group to be equipped with the Mobilize V2G technology, which will also be available on future electric vehicles of the French giant. Four the complementary elements on which the service is based: bidirectional on-board charger with built-in V2G technology, Mobilize Powerbox bidirectional charging station designed together with the Software République teams, Mobilize electricity supply contract provided by Renault’s partner The Mobility House, and smartphone app for scheduling bidirectional charging.

Several advantages

The advantages brought by this technology, as mentioned, are various: the Mobilize V2G service allows in fact not only to interrupt recharging in moments of consumption peak, but also to return electricity to the home, especially when it is expensive, and to the electricity grid, when the latter is under great strain. Recharging, on the contrary, takes place when there is abundance of energy in the network and therefore it is less expensive. Groupe Renault has announced that this service will be available from the launch of the Renault 5 in 2024 in France and Germany and later in 2025 in the UK.