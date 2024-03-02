A pop icon that is reborn and becomes electric. Renault 5 brings one of the historic names of the Losanga range back onto the road, a model that has made the history of the French brand and which has won over millions of customers all over the world. After having told the preview of the new R5, here are 5 things to know about the new Renault 5 E-Tech Electric.

1. Design that pays homage to the past

The new Renault 5 E-Tech Electric it draws heavily from the Prototype concept car which debuted in 2021, with various elements that recall that car but above all the shapes and stylistic features of the 5 of the past. At the front, for example, the expressive light clusters return, equipped with a welcome sequence complete with a wink. The light signature has a beveled quadrangular shape, which also returns for the position lights. The proportions take full advantage of the versatility of the Ampr Small platform, with a length of 3.92 meters and a wheelbase of 2.54 metres.

2. Details that come back

On the bonnet, the air intake of past R5s has been replaced by an LED panel with a battery charge indicator.

3. Digital dashboard and Reno for the new Renault 5

The interior focuses on sustainability with coverings and materials resulting from the circular economy and the recovery processes initiated by the group. The seats feature the H-shaped decoration like on the R5s of the past while the digital dashboard integrates drivers display, placed in front of the driver, which acts as a 10.1'' digital dashboard (7'' on entry-level versions), which presents all the information connected to driving, with the possibility of choosing between five views. Instead, the central multimedia display measures 10'' in all versions.

4. Lots of accessories

Since this is a pop model, there are various possibilities for customization thanks to different elements that can make different details of the interior unique.

5. The powertrain

The rare earth-free powertrain exploits an electric motor with different power levels 110 kW (150 HP / 245 Nm), 90 kW (120 HP / 225 Nm) or 70 kW (95 HP / 215 Nm). The 110 kW motor is paired with the 52 kWh battery, while the 90 kW and 70 kW motors are paired with the 40 kWh battery. Only the first engine will be available at the time of the vehicle's commercial launch. The others will be introduced at a later time. In the 110 kW version, Renault 5 E-Tech Electric accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 8 seconds and goes from 80 to 120 km/h in less than 7 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 150 km/h. With a 52 kWh battery the declared autonomy is 400 km while it drops to 300 km for the 40 kWh battery.