The combination of Renault and Roland-Garros is also renewed for 2023, with the most prestigious tennis tournament to be played on clay which will have the Lozenge at its side from 22 May to 11 June. On this occasion, the French car manufacturer will honor its partnership with the “home” tournament with a special Renault 5 Prototype, dedicated precisely to Roland-Garros: it is in fact a brand new show-car that boasts new features compared to the yellow livery concept which debuted in 2021 and which anticipates a special series that will be dedicated to the French Open when the production car arrives.

A special Renault 5 Prototype

In this case, the special Renault 5 Electric has a new metallic satin white color and also features new features such as the St Andrew’s Crosses, the emblematic symbol of the Stade Roland-Garros, present on the side grilles. The backlit Roland-Garros logo replaces the iconic 5 that was affixed to it. The window frames are enhanced with satin chrome and the wheels with anodized blue accents.

Electric fleet for the Losanga

On the occasion of Roland-Garros, not only the Renault 5 Protype will be present on the sidelines but also a fleet of 185 vehicles made up of 90 Mégane E-Tech Electric, 30 Austral E-Tech Full Hybrid and 20 New Renault Espace E-Tech Full Hybrid . To celebrate 30 years of Twingo, a model that has conquered several generations with fun colors and an attractive design, 3 retrofitted Twingo Electrics have been planned, developed in partnership with R-FIT, to accompany fans and guests, allowing them to reach tournament fields.

Renault Twingo is also a protagonist

The Twingo Gangsta Crew Which is directly inspired by West Coast and hip-hop culture, this retrofitted Twingo also pays an unexpected homage to the unusual automotive trend of the 1990s, that of the Californian lowriders. There Twingo Top Model, an example of the city car retrofitted inspired by the fashion shows of the 1990s and finally the Twingo Y2K: Inspired by the boy band culture of the 1990s and 2000s, this Twingo has all the hallmarks of tuning. Visitors who wish to travel to the tournament in a sustainable way will be able to do so with the Renault Greenline. The car sharing company ZITY by Mobilize will give fans the opportunity to go to Roland-Garros and park near the stadium on one of the ZITY pitches (5 dedicated spaces).