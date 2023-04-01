The project of new electric Renault 5 is in an advanced stage, with the first nine prototypes engaged in a series of tests, as part of the vehicle development and tuning process. It’s about forklifts endowed of platform, power train and battery technically in line with the future production vehicle. The basis of the prototype is one Renault Cliowhere one also ticks charging port.

Renault 5 electric E-Tech, preview

To test the future Renault 5, the first built on the new CMF-B EV platform, a Clio was used, which underneath hides all the technical architecture of the new electric car. The CMF-B EV platform incorporates 70% of the components of the CMF-B platform, especially used for clio And Captur. Compared to that of Zoethe CMF-B EV platform allows you to reduce production cost by 30%.

The electric Renault 5 E-Tech was born on the CMF-B EV platform

The CMF-B EV platform features a space-saving engine compartmentgiven that the dimensions of the components of electric motors are more compact than those of heat engines.

Renault 5 electric wound rotor synchronous motor

The electric motor of the new Renault 5 will adopt the technology of wound rotor synchronous motorwhich is found in particular on Zoe And Megane E-Tech Electric. Offering a better efficiency than that of the motor a permanent magnetsthe association of this technology with the absence of rare earths allows for limit both production costs on a large scale that the environmental impact of the engine.

The architecture of the wound rotor synchronous electric motor

Furthermore, the engine will be able to count on a new internal architecture, bringing together the three main components: DC/DC converterwhich converts the 400V of the battery into 12V; Battery charger; Current distribution control managed by the accessory box.

Bringing together in asingle box the various functions performed by these three components, it makes the engine more compact and less heavy. It’s also about twenty pounds lighter than Zoe’s.

Electric Renault 5 lighter and more capacious battery

The battery will also help reduce production costs for the electric Renault 5. The transition from 12 modulesas in Zoe’s battery, a 4 large modules simplifies the architecture and allows for reduce weight by 15 kg.

The battery of the E-Tech electric Renault 5

Equipped with a single layer of modules, the battery pack will integrate seamlessly into the new platform. Indeed, the future electric Renault 5 will be able to carry more kWh in a smaller volume. The battery pack will be integrated into the platform that protects it. Such placement will also give greater underbody stiffness. Autonomy should exceed i 400 km in WLTP.

Electric Renault 5 test

The tests on the electric Renault 5 were performed by alternating static and dynamic tests, tuning and endurance.

Renault 5 Prototype

The tests were carried out this winter, with the forklifts tested in conditions of poor adherence (ice, snow) ad Arvidsjaurin Swedish Lapland, but also in medium and strong grip conditions in the Renault technical centers in Lardyin the Paris region, and of Aubevoyein Normandy.

Renault 5 electric E-Tech when it arrives

The electric Renault 5 E-Tech arrives on the market in 2024 with the presentation that could be brought forward to 2023.

Photo Renault 5 Prototype

The tests of new electric cars!

