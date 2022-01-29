Renault 5 is once again the protagonist in the world of rallies. The iconic Losanga model will participate in the Monte-Carlo Historique as part of the celebrations for the 50-year history of the model. The event, which began on January 27 and will end on February 2, will see the participation of some cars that have made history in the world of motorsport, driven by drivers who at the time had achieved important victories and titles. This is the case of the Renault 5 Turbo from 1980 driven by Alain Serpaggi, French rally champion in 1985 with the same car. To assist him, François Allain will be alongside him as a co-pilot.

The second and third crews will join the rally with two Renault 5 Alpine. One from 1978 that will have Christian Chambord on board as a driver and Patrick Fourestié as a co-driver. The second in 1980 will be driven by Julien Saunier with Jean-Pierre Prévot as co-driver. These three teams will compete in category IV which corresponds to the vehicles produced between 1/1/1977 and 31/12/1982. Renault has made its mark several times in the Monte Carlo rally, especially with the iconic R5. For example in 1981 when the R5 Turbo won the competition. The R5 Alpine achieved a 2nd and a 3rd place in 1978 despite being the first in their category.