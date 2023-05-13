Renault is ready to revive the myth of the 4L more than sixty years after its debut. In fact, the house of the Lozenge has announced that on the occasion of the French Open at Roland Garros, a tennis event that will open its doors on May 22nd, it will present the 4EVER Trophy to the public for the first time, designed to revisit the famous color “Blue Ile de France” launched with the 4L in 1962.

A historic colour

It is a showcar that we have already been able to get to know at the last Paris Motor Show, and which draws inspiration from the original Renault 4, heralding the future 100% electric compact SUV in the B segment. In this case, however, the car change look: the protagonist, as mentioned, is the new color which is inspired by the color of the 4L at its launch in 1962, the “Blue Ile de France”.

Fluorescent yellow protagonist

They could not miss here and there scattered on the bodywork a series of fluorescent yellow accents, for example on roof rack straps, bumpers, shock absorber springs and in wheel emblems. A reference to the tennis balls used in the tournament which, according to Renault, “they underline the crossover spirit of the showcar and the main character traits of the original model”.

A tribute to the 4L

Recall that Renault 4EVER Trophy presents several references to the original 4L, including the black-painted rectangular grille graphic at the front that encloses the headlights, the shape of the front fenders, the trapezoidal side windows, the tapered rear and the pill-shaped taillights. To these calls are added a few modern elementssuch as pixel-style LED Matrix graphics, flush door handles, mirror-replacement cameras, two-tone roof and slim pillars.