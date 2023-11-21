The singer’s message moved everyone: here are his words

In recent days there are many people from the world of entertainment who have wanted to dedicate a thought to Giulia Cecchettin. Among the many words written, the message of has not gone unnoticed Renato Zero whose dedication to Giulia moved everyone. Let’s find out together what her words were.

The message that Renato Zero wanted to dedicate to begins with these words Giulia Cecchettin:

Sweet, tender Giulia, I heard that you left. Indeed, an unjust sentence has torn you away from your dearest loved ones. And from this life that you deserved to live fully.

And, continuing with his speech, the artist then wrote:

Giulia your love is still here and will speak, breathe and represent you forever! I and many other healthy and passionate witnesses will carry you in our hearts! You have won!!! Hatred, however, once again emerges defeated. May the Lord gather your innocent soul and offer it the best peace!!! Your forever friend. Renato.

Death of Giulia Cecchettin, Chiara Ferragni also writes a touching message for her

Chiara Ferragni also decided to write a touching message for Giulia Cecchettin. The digital entrepreneur, always on the front line to defend women’s rights, published a touching post on her Instagram profile dedicated to the 22-year-old. These were her words:

Every time a woman disappears, we all imagine, unfortunately, how it ended. For once, we hoped to be wrong.

We remind you that on the night between Saturday 11 November and Sunday 12 November, Giulia Cecchettin disappeared. Attempts to trace the 22-year-old were useless as the story had a tragic epilogue. In fact, Giulia is dead, murdered by her ex-boyfriend Filippo Turetta. His body was found near Lake Barcis, in Friuli.