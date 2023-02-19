“It is not the fault of Rosa Chemical but of those who believe that music is only performance and put people on stage who do not yet have that artistic preparation. Of those who believe that music is an ambition “, are the words of Renato Zero who lashed out against the Rosa Chemical and the kiss with Fedez in Sanremo.

“I’m not a singer, I’m an interpreter of feelings”, says the artist presenting his tour: “Zero a Zero”. “I am a professional, a respectable person, never speculated”, she is keen to say addressing the television topic of her participation in the Maria De Filippi program and the simultaneous renunciation of going to Sanremo.

“I had been asked by Amadeus for Sanremo: but before going to the Festival you have to prepare all the artillery, while to go to Maria you just need to wear a suit and shiny shoes with heels, it’s less demanding”.

“If next year I’m invited again to go to the Sanremo Festival, I’ll think about it”.

And, speaking of musical performances and not only on the Ariston stage, Renato Zero – who decades earlier proposed songs with explicit titles such as ‘Mi vendo’ or ‘Il triangle’ – comments: “Once there were many experts in the houses record companies, who gave you the right advice and helped you find your artistic path to follow, with the right timing. Today it is not the fault of Rosa Chemical or of other young people, who are always to be acquitted … The fault lies instead with those who think that being a singer is an improvised profession and that there is no responsibility in going on stage in front of an audience, theatrical or television”.

During the press conference of his new tour – which starts on March 7 at the Mandela Forum in Florence and then touches on the main Italian sports halls – it is Renato Zero himself who holds the brakes on the subject: “I realized that my doubles are many, but the The original always wins. I would like the kids today to be able to enjoy adequate preparation before being sent on stage”.

