Over the past few hours, Renato Zero he indulged in unpublished statements during an interview. To the microphones of the press, the artist spoke about the 73rd edition of San Remo Festival and some performances on the stage of the Ariston Theater, such as that of Rosa Chemical. Let’s find out all the details together.

Renato Zero is brakeless. Busy with the final preparations of his new tour “From Zero to Zero – A Challenge In Music” which will begin on March 7, 2023, the artist allowed himself a meeting with the press. There frankness and sincerity dominated the conversation.

The singer did not send them to say a Rosa Chemical. In detail, Renato Zero himself “attacked” him to then define him as one of him “double“:

When I open social media I realize I have an impressive number of lookalikes! I think there should be an opportunity to get out of these tricks. The boys should be more ready today, before being sent into jeopardy. But the guarantee is that the original always wins.

After that, the conversation turned to performance of the big in the race in Sanremo and of kiss taken with Fedez. Rosa Chemical’s performance seems not to have been appreciated by the artist. These were hers words:

It’s not Rosa Chemical’s fault, but the distraction of those who think this is an improvised profession. The problem belongs to those who broadcast it because they believe that music is just performance, a wishful thinking. As long as this mentality exists, I absolve these guys, but sending people who don’t have the right preparation onto the stage, not being able to find an identity, is a serious matter. We had a team of professionals behind us who followed us in music, but not only.

Renato Zero: that’s why he declined Amadeus’ invitation

During the interview, Zero claimed to have received a Invitation by Amadeus to take the stage of the Ariston Theater as guest. However, the singer-songwriter rejected the offer and then made a surprise appearance at the studio of You’ve Got Mail from Maria DeFilippi: