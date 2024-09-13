Renato Vallanzasca, the former boss of the Milanese mafia with a ‘never-ending sentence’, will be transferred from Bollate prison to a care facility with deferred sentence under house arrest. This was decided by the Surveillance Court of Milan, accepting the request for deferred sentence, presented by the lawyers Corrado Limentani and Paolo Muzzi, with the favorable opinion of the general prosecutor, who had indicated a facility in the province of Padua. The judges recognized the cognitive decline of the prisoner.