Justice has been done! the lawyer of Daniela Castro confirmed that Renato Tapia will sign his son and Magaly Medina surprised viewers with her reaction.

Last Friday, January 27, Renato Tapia made news again on the Magaly Medina program after Daniela Castro’s lawyer, her ex-partner, confirmed that the soccer player is determined to sign his son, whom he had out of wedlock with Andrea Cordero and is currently 6 years old old. The entertainment figure was excited, since, thanks to the public complaint that was made on his television space, the footballer accepted the request that the mother of the family made live.

The return of Magaly Medina to Peruvian television brought with it a new disclosure of the lives of media characters, in this case, soccer players. Renato Tapia was no stranger to the investigations of the “Urraca” since a secret that he hid for 6 years came to light.

After disappearing and ceasing to financially support Daniela Castro, the “Queen of the show” released the “bomb” news and surprised viewers with the revelation.

Apparently, media pressure would have made the athlete admit his mistakes, agree to sign his son and give him his last name legally, in addition to sending him a certain amount of money as part of the financial support for his upbringing. This act did not go unnoticed by Magaly Medina, who dedicated a few minutes of her television space to celebrate her decision.

“That’s super big news. Good thing you did it,” he said. “Six years have passed, he should have done it sooner. He waited for this case to explode in the media to just have the will to sign his son, but it doesn’t matter. The good thing is that he is going to do it. That was what we wanted and I think It is the right thing, the chivalrous thing. We have achieved it in a quick time. I am very happy for Daniela Castro and her son,” he said.

Renato Tapia’s cousin psychologically mistreated Daniela Castro

In previous programs, Daniela Castro appeared with her lawyer on the set of Magaly Medina and showed a series of tests that would confirm that her son is from Renato Tapia. Likewise, the production reproduced several audios in which the athlete’s cousin referred to her in a derogatory way and, in turn, confirmed the mistreatment he received from the father of her son.

“If every three months you throw away the relationship that one tries to build with you, because one day I’m going to send you to hell. I get bored, ‘bye’ and that’s it (…) Let’s see, call him… (You’ll tell me) ‘Hey, I don’t know anything about your cousin’, (and I’ll answer you) ‘I don’t know, I don’t either’, (You’ll tell me ) ‘I don’t have the money to pay for the house’, (and I’ll answer you) ‘Ah, I don’t know'”, can be heard.

The mondo that Daniela Castro received from Renato Tapia

When Daniela Castro was on the Magaly Medina program, she said that Renato Tapia did not take over his responsibilities as the child’s father and that, since 2020, he began to transfer sums of money to her in the name of the cousin who lived with her. They were 3,000 dollars that she received monthly from the selected one.