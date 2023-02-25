Magaly Medina assured that she does not feel threatened by the legal response of Renato Tapia after he exposed that he had a son with Daniela Castro out of wedlock.

In what was his last program, Magaly Medina took the opportunity to tell his audience that the soccer player Renato Tapia He sent her a notarized letter after she exposed the case of her unrecognized son on national television. As recalled, the ATV figure and his investigation team brought to light that the Celta player had a descendant as a result of an extramarital relationship with his ex-partner Daniela Castro and had not been fulfilling all his responsibilities as a parent .

Magaly Medina receives a notarized letter from Renato Tapia

“Now the national sport of entertainment is going out to deny me. Yes, of course, do it then. The national sport has also returned with that of sending notarial letters and sending rectifications, like here that I have received one from Renato Tapia. Very funny, isn’t it?” Medina commented.

Before sending the notarial letter, the show host took the opportunity to recall other similar cases of famous personalities. As she gave her speech, Magaly made it clear that she did not feel threatened by the type of material her show uncovers.

Renato Tapia is sued again for not complying with his son’s pension

Daniela Castro, Renato Tapia’s ex-partner and mother of the soccer player’s unrecognized son, denounced this week that the athlete is not fulfilling his financial obligations. Although at first he gave her an amount of 3,000 dollars a month, when he requested an expense chart and Daniela and his lawyer refused to give him one, Tapia reduced the value of the deposit to $1,000 sporadically.

For this reason, following the advice of his legal defense, Daniela Castro pointed out that she will sue the national team for alimony in the amount of 25,000 soles. However, in a report presented by Magaly Medina, it was specified that the Peruvian midfielder would be able to pay up to 40,000 soles.

When would Renato Tapia sign his son with Daniela Castro?

According to Daniela Castro, Renato Tapia would have an appointment at the consulate in Spain on February 29. This is how he can legally recognize the child as his son and give him his last name.

Renato Tapia is sued for 25 thousand soles. Photo: Composition LR/ Broadcasting/ ATV

What did Daniela Castro, Renato Tapia’s ex-partner, say?

Daniela Castro, Renato Tapia’s ex-partner, pointed out that the soccer player does not send him alimony every month, in addition, he stated that he has searched public records for who is the owner of the apartment in which he resides with the minor and it belongs to the cousin, who has asked you to evict him.

Therefore, on the advice of his lawyer, he has requested a food claim for 25,000 soles considering the high salary of the footballer; however, they state that he would be able to pay up to 40,000 soles.