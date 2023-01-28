Legal defense of Daniela Castro spoke with “Magaly TV, the firm” and talked about the recognition process that Renato Tapia will do with his little son.

Daniela Castro appeared a few days ago on the program Magaly Medina to denounce Renato Tapia. The soccer player’s ex-partner accused him of not wanting to take care of her son out of wedlock. The 6-year-old boy does not bear his last name and, until the moment of the report by “Magaly TV, the firm”, was not recognized by the athlete. now the lawyer Claudia ZumaetaCastro’s legal defense, has revealed that an agreement was reached with the Celta player and he will sign the minor.

The agreements between Renato Tapia and Daniela Castro

“He has been able to communicate with his lawyer and she, in turn, has sent me a message, in which he (Renato Tapia) accepts that he will recognize his son through the consulate,” said the lawyer. “We are already doing all the paperwork so that this can happen in the short term,” she explained.

“The papers that are needed are the ID of the minor, that of the mother and the father. In addition, the consent. The procedure is for him to go to the consulate, make an appointment, which will take between a week and 10 days , approximately, and he is about to formally sign everything,” he clarified.

Magaly Medina is very happy for the recognition of Renato Tapia

Renato Tapia It has taken her a long time to recognize her son. Finally, after making the case public, the footballer will sign the little one. Magaly Medina opined on the subject. “That’s super great news. Glad you did it,” she said. “Six years have passed, he should have done it sooner. He waited for this case to explode in the media to just have the will to sign his son,” she commented.

“But it doesn’t matter. The good thing is that he’s going to do it. That was what we wanted and I think it’s the right thing, the chivalrous thing. We’ve achieved it in a quick time. I’m very happy for Daniela Castro and her son,” he mentioned .