Of the VfL Wolfsburg binds Renato Steffen for 2 extra years. The 28-year-old Swiss prematurely prolonged his contract with the Wolves till 2023.
In January 2018, the eleven-time Swiss nationwide participant moved from FC Basel to Autostadt (1.75 million euros switch charge). Particularly beneath coach Oliver Glasner, the versatile winger has developed strongly prior to now second half of the season. Steffen, who beforehand switched forwards and backwards between the beginning eleven and joker roles, fought for a daily place. He had six targets and three assists on the finish of the season.
Steffen ought to proceed his improvement in Wolfsburg within the coming years. The Swiss was completely happy together with his new contract: “I’m very completely happy that we have been capable of wrap up the contract extension earlier than the beginning of the brand new season. Now I can totally consider the game, as a result of I’ve We’ve quite a bit forward of us with VfL and want to do my half to make sure that we obtain our targets. As well as, I actually get pleasure from dwelling right here in Wolfsburg and my household now feels at dwelling right here too. So we’re actually wanting ahead to the years to return. “
Sports activities director Marcel Schäfer has nothing however reward for the Swiss: “Renato has constantly improved his efficiency. He has additionally been utilized in varied positions and has all the time accepted his position very nicely. This flexibility distinguishes him in addition to his intense and aggressive type of play which is superb for our crew. We’re completely happy that we will proceed to depend on Renato. “
