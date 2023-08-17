The new Giallorossi signing spoke to the club’s microphones for the first time: “We aim to win in any competition. I feel ready”

After Leandro Paredes, it’s the turn of Renato Sanches. The Portuguese midfielder released his first words in yellow and red to the official channels of the Rome:

How do you feel about being a new Roma player?“Hello everyone. I feel good and I’m happy to be here in this great Italian club. The fans have welcomed me very well and I feel very motivated to be here”.

What convinced you to choose Rome?“As I said before, it’s a big Italian club and I spoke to both the coach and the sporting director. There’s a very fascinating project here and I think this could be a great opportunity for both me and the club. I think that in this moment Roma is the right club for me, to play and best represent this club”.

Pinto has been following you for years, what role did he play in the transfer?“I’ve known Tiago for a long time, since his days at Benfica, we’ve kept in touch and we’ve always been friends. As I said before, a great opportunity has arisen to transfer me to Roma. We talked and, I repeat, the project is very fascinating I decided to come here because I think it’s the right time”

How does it feel to be a coach for a winner like Mourinho?“I’ve already spoken to him, we even spoke on the phone before I signed. I’m Portuguese like Mourinho and I think he’s a point of reference for all young Portuguese because he’s a coach who has won many titles. I think any player would like to be coached from Mourinho and when someone like him trusts a player, motivation increases.”

In pink there is also another Portuguese like Rui Patricio“Yes, Rui Patricio is my national teammate, we have already taken the field together many times and I think it is very important to have compatriots who can help me, who can explain to me how the club works and how to behave on the pitch”.

Roma have done well in Europe in recent years. What impression did it make on you? “By coincidence, I usually followed Roma’s matches. I saw the Conference final and the Europa League final because there are Portuguese players in the club, people I’ve worked with before. I think we can repeat ourselves this year because the project is always the same to win. This year we want to repeat what Roma have done in recent years.”

Are you ready at the start of the championship?“Yes, I haven’t played in the last few weeks, but I feel ready and the first game is almost a week away. I prepared myself in the best possible way to feel good physically and play all the necessary minutes”

What are your goals?“Roma is a big Italian club, so I think the motto is always to win in any competition. I think all big clubs have this winning mentality and Roma, who have a great history, aim to do so. same”

Enthusiastic fans at the airport “For me and for any player I think it’s always important to have the support of the fans and when you arrive on the first day and you see the passion of the fans for this club you feel much more willing to commit yourself to represent the club at its best and win.”

See also Naples, Boulaye Dia ruins the Scudetto party: incredible at Maradona August 16, 2023 (change August 16, 2023 | 17:14)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Renato #Sanches #Roma #place #fans #charge