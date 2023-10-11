Renato Rossini Carrillofirstborn of actor Renato Rossini, is the new contestant of the fourth season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. The 24-year-old made his debut on Peruvian television as a reality boy.

Although his role in the local entertainment world is known, only some know that he completed his professional career studies.

What degree did Renato Rossini Jr., a contestant on ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, study?

According to his LinkedIn profile, Renato Rossini Jr. has studies in Business Administration. His professional career was carried out at the Peruvian University of Applied Sciences.

Renato Rossini’s son finished his studies in 2021 after starting them in 2015. He also has other studies that have complemented his university specialty.

Where did Renato Rossini Jr. work before being in the fourth season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’?

In the same professional profile, Renato Rossini Jr. stands out for a list of jobs in which he has worked during his career. Before being on ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, he worked at the AJE Group.

In the multinational beverage company of Peruvian origin, with a presence in more than 20 countries in Latin America, Asia, and Africa, Renato Rossini Jr. held the position of hotel, restaurant and catering developer.

The time Renato Rossini Carrillo was in Esto Es Guerra

In 2018, Renato Rossini Carrillo joined as one of the new participants in the program “Esto es Guerra”. At that moment, his father expressed her pride in Renato’s participation in one of the most popular programs on Peruvian television. His emotion was evident in his statements to América TV.

“I am more excited than him to see him on the most popular program on all of television. I have no words. Acting never prepares you for this; “It is an organic thing,” the “Caligula” actor declared at the time.