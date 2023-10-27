This Thursday, October 26, a new feared elimination night took place in ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. Participants Renato Rossini, Renato Jr., Fiorella Cayo and Christian Ysla They were the participants who faced one last challenge to retain their places in the competition and advance to the next level of the Latina reality. The judges ordered two dishes: the first, Sangrecita with parboiled yucas; and the second, huatia. Finally, after trying the preparations they made a decision.

Who was eliminated from ‘The Big Chef: Celebrities’?

Unfortunately, Renato Rossini Jr. He is the fourth celebrity eliminated from the cooking show and his departure will be permanent, because as announced in the first episodes of the season, there will be no playoff stage.

The son of the actor of the same name, who is also competing, joins Flor Polo, Ximena Hoyos and Saskia Bernaola, who previously said goodbye to the entertainment space.

Who continues in ‘The Great Chef’?

Christian Ysla

Fiorella Cayo

Renato Rossini

Sergio ‘Checho’ Ibarra

Monica Zevallos

Gino Pesaressi

Tilsa Lozano

Giancarlo Granda

