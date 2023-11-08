‘The great famous chef’ continues with its new format of ‘unique battles’ in which participants must give their best to be able to return to culinary production. On this occasion, the influencer Carolina Braedt surprised by entering the competition after beating the actress Saskia Bernaola. In addition, Renato Rossini Jr. and Checho Ibarra also returned to the program.

Who made it to the next round in ‘The Great Chef’?

In the new episode of the culinary show, three eliminated participants were able to return to the set, Renato Rossini Jr, Saskia Bernaola and ‘Checho’ Ibarra. They had to face the new challengers who were Carolina Braedt, Nancy Cavagnari and Germán Loero. Precisely the latter had to leave the competition due to a health problem.

After the 2 rounds, it was time for selection. The first to move on to the next round was Renato Rossini Jr. “He’s come back ph-no-me-nal,” he said very excitedly. After them it was the turn of the influencer Carolina Braedt, who was the only challenger to stay on the program. Checho Ibarra also convinced the jury and in this way Saskia Bernaola did not have the opportunity to return to ‘The Great Chef’.

Carolina Braedt is the new member of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. Photo: Instagram See also 'Xena: Warrior Princess': what happened to Lucy Lawless and what does she look like today?

Users are excited about the Rossini reunion

After confirming that Renato Rossini Jr. returned to the ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ competition, dozens of users took to social media to state that they hope to see him again participating with his father Renato Rossini. The long-awaited meeting would take place this Wednesday, November 8.

“The phenomenal team is back”, “Yes, what we wanted”, “Finally Renato is going to be reunited with his father”, “This is what we were all waiting for”, are some of the comments that can be read on the Twitter platform.