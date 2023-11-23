‘Checho’ Ibarra, Renato Rossini and Fiorella Cayo They fought a duel and gave everything they had to get out of the sentence; However, Renato was surpassed by his classmates and had to say goodbye to the culinary competition program. The jury made up of Javier Masías, Giacomo Bochio and Nelly Rossinelli They had emotional words for him and wished him the best of success. For his part, the actor thanked the reality show for the knowledge learned.

#Renato #Rossini #ELIMINATED #Great #Chef #Celebrities