Renato Rossini Not only has he shown to have a good relationship with his son, who was eliminated from ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, but he has also shown to be very attentive to the jury’s instructions when preparing each dish. The actor who had been away from the small screen for some time has surprised more than one follower of the show. Latinsince many remembered him for his iconic character in the miniseries ‘The avenging angel: Caligula‘with Julián Legaspi.

Despite his success on national television in the mid-90s, Renato Rossini He decided to leave Peru to try his luck abroad, where he had different opportunities and returned to the country. However, very few know that the artist began acting when he was a teenager, just 16 years old, and even participated in a comedy show in which his uncle worked. Guillermo Rossini.

How was Renato Rossini’s debut on Peruvian television and at what age?

The actor who played Felipe ‘Pipo’ Corrochano in ‘The avenging angel: Caligula‘, a series that brought him national fame, revealed that he entered television at a very young age, as he worked as a model and then made the leap to national productions such as ‘Obsesión’, ‘Torbellino’. Years later, he appeared in the international series ‘Decisions’. Likewise, he had the opportunity to record with the remembered Analí Cabrera for a sketch of the comedy program ‘Risas y salsa’.

“I started acting when I was 16 years old. Doing modeling, photos and spread the word to my uncle Guillermo Rossini (looking for a job) and “They called me to play an extra in ‘El Jefecito’, with Antonio Salim and Analí Cabrera”, The former model said in an interview with the defunct program ‘En boca de todos’.

From a very young age, Renato Rossini and his brother have dedicated themselves to repairing and selling cars. Photo: Renato Rossini/Instagram

What does Renato Rossini do outside of the small screen?

In an interview with Carlos Galdós, the member of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ said that from a very young age he has practiced surfing and other sports; Furthermore, he declared his passion for motorcycles and cars. In that sense, Renato Rossini mentioned that together with his brother they share a business related to the automotive industry, as they have a team that is expert in repairing and selling cars, an enterprise that has been around for many years.

“I have always loved restoring and selling cars, motorcycles and everything that is ‘iron’ with my brother, Óscar.. We have our mechanics workshop, we import cars from the United States, I have always liked this topic. I like the sea and cars,” said Renato Rossini.

