With information from Maria Pía Ponce / URPI-LR

Diego Bertie and his terrible death that occurred in the early hours of August 5 continues to cause consternation among those who knew him, as is the case of the actor Renato Rossini, who said he was deeply shocked by the news, as he told La República on August 15.

What did Renato Rossini say about the death of Diego Bertie?

Cautiously, Renato Rossini, 51, said that talking about Diego Bertie’s death was “a bit morbid” for him.

“I was very shocked to talk about the death of a colleague with whom we have shared so many novels. It’s unfortunate,” she expressed.

“We were in ‘La noche’, we played a role together and I had the opportunity to share situations and experiences when he was in Bogotá (Colombia)”, he recalled. “He’s a good boy. It is a sad loss.”

Diego Bertie and Renato Rossini in “The Night”

Renato Rossini, who has just presented the teaser for “Al filo de la ley 2″, a sequel to the film in which he starred in 2015 alongside Julián Legaspi, Milett Figueroa, Karen Dejo and Xoana Gonzáles, shared credits with Diego Bertie in the telenovela “La noche” , from 1996, one of the first productions that he starred in his career as an actor.

The plot followed during its 123 chapters four characters who belonged to The brigadewho were looking to catch the most feared drug trafficker: Molina.

In the male roles were Christian Meier, Diego Bertie, Julián Legaspi, Renato Rossini and in the female roles Leslie Stewart, Norma Martínez, Marisol Aguirre and Katia Condos, among others.