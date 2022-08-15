In the generation of tiktoker that in front of the screen all-round artists are invented, although sometimes for ephemeral seconds, few remember the multifaceted Renato Rascel. Actor, singer, comedian, dancer, TV presenter, journalist, writer of children’s fairy tales, and when he had some time left, an avid Romanist, so much so that he coined the phrase “Roma are not discussed, they are loved“. Rascel went through the entire Italian boom, including cultural, by attending all the ‘new’ media, from television to radio, passing through the theater. Today he would not have disfigured in the world of the Internet, thanks to that naturally comic look that allowed him enviable ‘times’.

Rascel (born Renato Ranucci) was also an automobile enthusiast. Recently, his Maserati 3500 GT with bodywork by Bertone it ended up at auction: in 1958 the author of Arrivederci Roma had bought it for 3.5 million lire. Not a small sum (today it would be about 50,000 euros), but as mentioned the actor had more sources of income. However, perhaps due to the passing of time and which engulfs the memories, the surname has not attracted in the past the possible buyers that the beaters were hoping to find; the car had been unsold for several months, despite the added value.

“Some time ago a Maserati 3500 GT, Touring bodywork, which belonged to Rascel, went up for auction in Spain. It is one of the first, powered by three double-barrel Weber carburettors, replaced by a Lucas injection complex in the next series, so unreliable that many prefer to convert it to carburetors rather than risk being left on the road. The car had ended up in France, from there it had crossed the Pyrenees where it was, at least judging by the photos, correctly restored. The delivery note specifies: “say three million five hundred thousand Italian lire, which at today’s equivalent would make almost 50,000 euros. Not even many given the intrinsic value of this rare, well designed and excellent performance auro, given that the engine, designed by Eng. Giulio Alfieri, derived from the 250 racing single-seaters that gave Juan Manuel Fangio the two World Championships in 1954 and 1957“Wrote Marco Tullio Giordana in Repubblica.

According to Catawiki, the car was eventually sold in the fall of 2021; the new owner is very proud of the purchase of a car in excellent condition. The valuation is in fact between 250 and 280 thousand euros, even if the value of the last transfer of ownership is not known. However, placing the car was a rather long process.

The actor had been definitively launched into notoriety by the director Alberto Lattuada, who entrusted him with the role of the scribe Carmine De Carmine, protagonist of Il Coat. With this film, presented at Cannes in 1952, Rascel risked winning the Palme d’Or as best performer, beaten on the wire by Viva Zapata’s Marlon Brando! by Elia Kazan. Other names, other times, other cars. And a doubt: we know how to give history, not intended as Napoleonic dates but as a cultural path of a country, the right tribute?