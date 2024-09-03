Toluca is one of the Liga MX teams that has shone the most so far this semester, after the huge transfer market that the ‘devils’ have had, who could still sign another foreign reinforcement, the team has the potential to seriously fight for the local title, however, there is one piece that leaves doubts in the club, coach Renato Paiva, who has sometimes been afraid. Despite this, the Portuguese has a good caliber record, so his return to Europe is on the horizon.
Benfica president Rui Costa announced the dismissal of Roger Schmidt after the Lisbon side’s terrible start to the year. That being the case, the club is on the hunt for a coach who can meet the local and international goals they have, so they have written a list of different options for him and one of the names that stands out is Renato Paiva, who has a successful run with the Portuguese giant.
Paiva never managed Benfica’s first team, but his success and pedigree at the club have other horizons, as he was the one who began with the training and recruitment of several of the superstars who today shine as some of the best sales in the history of the club. This work opened the doors for him in the first division of Brazil and now, the option of returning home with the team that trained him as a coach is slowly coming together.
#Renato #Paiva #Benficas #sights #return #club
Leave a Reply