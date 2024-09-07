A great loss in the world of Italian sport: he passed away at the age of 78 Renato Molinaripowerboating legend and world champion.

Motorboat champion dies

He boasts important awards in his sporting career, such as the Gold Collar for Sporting Merit, highest honor in Italian sport, received by Cones in 2018. Three years earlier, however, a tile among the greats of sport in Walk of Fame to the Foro Italico.

Renato Molinari’s sporting career

One of the greatest champions of Italian motorboating, Renato Molinari, passed away yesterday, Friday 6 September.

Born 78 years ago in Linka town overlooking Lake Como, grew up surrounded by motorboats. His father Angelin fact, in addition to being a motorboat pilot, he also dealt with the design and construction of boats.

Italian sports champion

Molinari began his sporting career at a very young age, just 18. A career studded with great and important successes ranging from the championships of Formula 1three titles won between 1981 and 1984, at 24 Hours of Rouenalong the Seine and the 6 hours of Parisconsidered the iconic race for motorboating. All won four times each. Also worth mentioning are the victories of Pavia-Venice with the race record, the 9 Hours of ParkerThe Duke of York Trophy in Bristol and the One Hundred Miles of the Lario.

A brilliant career that knows no equal, at the end of which he made his debut as general managementr of the team Nordic in 1985. In that same year, he will then return on a catamaran designed by himself: the Falcon 46.

Eleven world records established and consecrated five times best athlete with the award “Chevron Sportsman of the Year”.

Renato Molinari, legend of Italian motorboating, has passed away

He said about himself:

“I’ve never made a mistake. Since I’ve been racing, and I think I’ve won enough world titles, I’ve always made my own propellers at home. I would go and get the casting and then I would process them, modifying them according to the characteristics of the circuit or the race.”

Among the numerous messages of condolence dedicated to him, there was also one from the president of CONI John Malago who expressed them “interpreting the feelings of the entire sports movement”.