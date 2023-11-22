The current miss Peru, Camila Escribns, continues to dazzle with her beauty in every television program she appears on. The 25-year-old model participated last November 18 in the Miss Universe 2023 and, although she did not win the crown, her dazzling performance placed her in the top 10.

During the broadcast of the program ‘Whoever sends‘ on November 21, the businesswoman also experienced a curious moment brought about by the sports commentator Renato Lunawho ‘asked to marry her’ in a surprising way.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Na17GVJwr1o

Renato Luna ‘asks to marry’ Rebeca Escribens

After Camila’s arrival on the television set, host Renato Luna did not hesitate to approach with a ring in his hand and ‘ask for marriage’ to the model while he did not stop showering her with praise for her participation in Miss Universe 2023.

“Will you marry me?“, is the phrase with which the commentator approaches. To everyone’s surprise, Camila did not hesitate to say: “Yes, I accept.” Everything would have been a parody started by Luna and which, to her surprise, was continued by They write.

To the astonishment of the hosts María Pía Copello, Mario Hart and Carlos Vílchez, Renato explained that he had been surprised by her beauty, so he invited her out: “A pleasure to meet you. You are beautiful, I think we all consider the same thing, and Well, As long as you’re still single and so am I, I think we can get to know each other a little.“.

