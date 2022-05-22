The renewal of Kylian Mbappé until 2025 has opened the door to movements within the PSG squad and structure. One of the positions that remain vacant is that of sports director. In the absence of being official, Leonardo is going to leave the Parisian team after three years and there is already a substitute: Luis Campos, who arrives with names listed to strengthen the team. One of them is Renato Sanches, a Lille midfielder whose contract ends in June 2023, according to Le Parisien.

In fact, it is not the first time that the 24-year-old Portuguese has had the opportunity to sign for the current Ligue 1 champions. In 2019, the then sports director, Antero Henrique, was about to sign him when Renato was playing for Bayern Munich. And Luis Campos has reason to be interested in his compatriot.

The midfielder this season has played 32 games spread over 2,217 minutes in which he has scored two goals and provided five assists. International with Portugal, he is the fifth player who contributes the most value to his team and, in addition, he is the best in Lille in total passes, forward passes and play construction.

The Benfica youth squad, who has won the 2016 European Championship and the 2019 Nations League with his national team, he debuted with the first team in the 2015/16 season, taking a leap in quality that led Bayern Munich to pay 35 million euros for him the following season. However, his time in Germany was not as expected. Rummenigge, former manager of the German club, explained why Renato did not finish performing: “We signed him a year or two before his time. At 18 he had become a totally exalted player in Europe. We paid 35 million, which was a lot money at the time. He played a big European championship and was chosen Golden Boy…”.

After two seasons with the Bavarian team and one in between on loan to Swansea, Renato signed for Lille in the 2019/20 season. AND, Since his arrival in the French league, his performance, and therefore his market value, has improved: It has gone from 21.8 million the year of his arrival in Ligue 1, to the current 31.9 million, according to Olocip.