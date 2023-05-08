Company publishes statement criticizing AGU action against aspects of its privatization

Eletrobras released a statement this Monday (May 8, 2023) criticizing the action filed by the AGU (Advocacy General of the Union) to the STF (Federal Supreme Court) to bar points from its privatization, in June 2022. the initiative differs from “legal and economic premises” which underpinned the privatization.

The company claims that the privatization process was conducted in accordance with the law and says that “will evaluate the measures that may eventually be adopted by the company with a view to maintaining a reliable environment for carrying out investments”. Here’s the integrates of the note (260 KB).

Eletrobras was privatized by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for BRL 33.7 billion. At the time, the price was set at R$42 per share.

On May 5 of this year, AGU filed a lawsuit with the STF to question the limit of up to 10% of the Union’s voting rights in Eletrobras. Here’s the full of the action (9 MB). The measure was signed by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). The PT’s criticisms of the company’s privatization are old and intensified during the election campaign.

With the privatization, Eletrobras became a “corporation”, with a restriction on the voting power of shareholders to up to 10%. Even with about 40% of the shares, the Union lost control of the company.

To get it back, it would be necessary to pay a high price: the model adopted imposes the so-called “poison pill” to shareholders, preventing large increases in shareholding.