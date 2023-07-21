The mother of the ‘ex-girlfriend’ of multiple murderer John S., who caused a massacre at care farm Tro Tardi, already sounded the alarm about him in 2017 at various authorities. She was very concerned about his behavior towards vulnerable young girls. Now she advocates better screening at care farms. “These kinds of figures should never be placed in places like Tro Tardi.”
