The Slovenian philosopher and sociologist Renata Salecl spent the last five weeks in Buenos Aires and has a first diagnosis about how she sees Argentina less than a month before the presidential elections on October 22, to which the ultra candidate Javier Mieli arrives as a favorite. “I am terrified of what could happen, because these types of populist leaders can dramatically change a society and lead it towards authoritarianism,” Salecl (Slovenj Gradec, 61 years old) tells EL PAÍS in the courtyard of her hotel at the end of September. .

Member of the Slovenian Academy of Science and professor at universities in Ljubljana, London and New York, the researcher visited Argentina invited by the Writers Residency of the Museum of Latin American Art of Buenos Aires (MALBA). Salecl, who is also a legal theorist and psychoanalysis scholar, has published six books in the country – one with Siglo XXI and five with Ediciones Godot – and is preparing a new one in which she analyzes apathy in contemporary societies.

Ask. He spent five weeks in Argentina. How did the country see the final stretch of the election campaign?

Answer. I am shocked by the populism that has begun to play an important role here. I’m shocked that Milei, with her outrageous ideas, has so much support. I am terrified of what may happen after the elections, because these types of populist leaders can dramatically change a society and lead it towards authoritarianism. We have seen that in Brazil with [Jair] Bolsonaro, we have seen it in the United States with [Donald] Trump and I think he is going in that direction.

Q. What is your fear?

R. My fear is that people are so tired of the status quo who are willing to elect someone who brings disruption at any cost. Nowadays people have the idea that since everything is so bad, everything should be demolished. But obviously if Milei comes to power she is not going to do so in such a dramatic way because the institutions are functioning and are independent of the president. My fear is that the political situation is heating up so much that the door is opening to all kinds of aggression and denialism. Regarding Argentina’s dramatic past, there are people who deny what happened during the dictatorship and that may increase. Argentina is going to go through difficult times in the coming years trying to survive this populist movement.

Q. You write that, in capitalist societies, the freedom to choose causes anguish for citizens. That paralyzes and favors the status quo that I mentioned. Do you think Milei’s followers find in him someone who can make that change for them?

R. Yes, that’s what we always see: people are distressed and then someone appears, a leader, who seems not to be distressing, who appears to know what to do. Distressed people identify with that leader. They are full of doubts and the populist leader seems not to be, he can guide them. Always [ocurre] in times of crisis. In those moments, people look for a leader, but at the same time they distrust classical institutions.

Q. in his book The tyranny of choice (Ediciones Godot, 2022), writes that people do not always choose what is most convenient for them. Why does someone vote against their own interests? In Argentina, after the triumph of an ultra-liberal candidate, this debate arose: why would a person who receives care from the public health service, for example, vote for a candidate who proposes reducing the State to a minimum?

R. The situation was the same in the United States. During the presidency of [Barack] Obama, the Republican Party began to attack the [reforma sanitaria] Obamacare saying that [la ley] It took away people’s choice of choosing their doctor, their treatment, their hospital, etc. But some of the people who voted against the reform had no choice because they did not have health coverage. In the name of election, they were voting against something that could benefit them. I see a paradox there. Neoliberalism glorifies the idea that everything is a matter of individual choice, and that idea permeates society. So people who have no choice, who have no financial means to make choices, support policies that are actually against their well-being.

Q. How would you explain the rise of Milei from the perspective of psychoanalysis?

R. I think it channels some deep feelings related to abandonment and anger. Like Trump, he speaks to people who feel they have been left out. At the same time, these candidates are speaking so outrageously that they are giving people the chance to say what they want to say and can’t. People may not be so rude and vulgar in their private lives, but he says the vulgarities for them. That is one of the attractions of Milei. And as she said, in times of crisis we are always looking for someone who does not feel anguish, who shows strength. Authoritarian leaders are very good at playing that role.

Renata Salecl, on September 29. Anita Pouchard Serra

Q. in his book Distress (Godot Editions, 2018) It describes a society in which everything produces that feeling: finding a partner, deciding to have children or not, work, buying clothes… How does anguish operate?

R. Anguish is on the rise. In The tyranny of choice I analyzed the idea that everything seems to be a matter of choice, that everything is in your hands: your health, your happiness… That creates the anguish of thinking that I didn’t do the right thing, that I chose wrong, and then I am guilty. The counterpart to the tyranny of choice is the feeling of inadequacy. I believe that these feelings help the ideology of neoliberalism advance. The anguish is becoming very paralyzing. But anguish is a good phenomenon, a society without anguish would be very dangerous.

Q. He writes that there is a tendency to believe that it is possible to alleviate the effects of anguish if the sources of that feeling are expressed, on social networks, for example. Do you think that makes sense?

R. I think there are two points. On the one hand, there are people fighting for anguish to be more recognized and for there to be more awareness about how people suffer. But I also think others are looking for a niche market because there is a big business dealing with heartbreak.

Q. In contemporary society, are there reasons to feel anguish? You write that “it is arrogant” to claim that our civilization experiences more distress than ever before.

R. Each generation believes that it has more anguish than the previous one. But I think we live in a time of very serious anguish. Especially, that related to climate change. Climate change has affected our lives terribly. In Slovenia, this summer we had floods and a third of the country was under water. Which caused a lot of anguish, but also caused fear that it could happen again because there is poor management on the part of the Government. It can distress you to think who is in charge and if they know what they are doing. That’s a good anxiety because it prevents you from blindly believing. [a los gobiernos].

Q. Three years have passed since he wrote Humanovirus (Ediciones Godot, 2023), about the coronavirus emergency. Is it possible to know now how the pandemic affected democracies?

R. Terribly. I am doing research at the Institute of Criminology at the Faculty of Law of the University of Ljubljana on how crises are poorly managed. We are looking at the crisis of September 11, 2001, the economic crisis of 2008, the migration crisis of 2015 and 2016 in Europe and the covid pandemic. When each of these crises began, governments imposed some type of state of emergency. Exceptional laws that, overnight, prohibited us from this or that. Very often, those changes remained after the crisis was already over. With the pandemic, what we see is a turn towards authoritarianism in a significant number of countries. And that has stayed.

The cover of ‘Humanovirus’. godot

Q. In Passion for ignorance (Ediciones Godot, 2022) writes that in times of crisis, people choose ignorance so as not to have to process traumatic events. What are we currently ignoring?

R. That we are not politically organized enough to deal with very important issues. We have had ineffective leaders in many countries for a long time, who are doing nothing to really change important things, like climate change. Britain, for example, is now offering industries the chance to extract more fossil fuels. We see the mistreatment of governments and the selfishness of elites. And distrust in democracy is growing. Many people believe that authoritarianism will bring order out of chaos. In Chile, now, 50% of people believe that [el dictador Augusto] Pinochet didn’t do so badly. It is shocking. The turn towards fascism and the rise of neo-Nazi groups around the world are the real danger.

Q. What is the book you are working on in Argentina?

R. About apathy. I’m wondering why people don’t want to be emotionally affected by the situations around them and also why there are so many young people who don’t see the point in becoming politically involved. People are tuning out because they feel like nothing they do can really make a difference. So, they don’t go to vote, they lock themselves in their bubbles…

Q. Write about anguish, loneliness, apathy… Is there any reason to think about a brighter future?

R. Yes. In moments of crisis, an impulse of solidarity appears. In Slovenia, with the floods, many people traveled long distances to help people they did not know. I’ve seen this everywhere. After September 11, 2001, I was in New York and I was shocked by how people organized themselves. I would say that many institutions are thinking about whether we can go back and teach children more solidarity, more compassion, more values. I don’t have a completely negative view of humanity.

