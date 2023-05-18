Actors Renata Notni and Diego Bonetawho are a couple in real life, they would be expecting a child They make it known in the Telemundo program ‘Al rojo vivo’.

In a beauty event that Renata Notni attended in days gone by, she would have attracted everyone’s attention due to her ]”bulging belly”, which is why in ‘Al rojo vivo’ they share that she is possibly pregnant.

“This is very strong! There are rumors that Renata is pregnant. In the photos of the beauty event she looks like a ‘tummy’. At the moment neither Renata nor Diego have said anything, but they noticed her a ‘tummy’Others didn’t, but she looked ‘mamacita,'” says one of the drivers.

Photograph that unleashes rumors of Renata Notni’s pregnancy. instagram image

Renata Notni and Diego Boneta made their romance public in April 2021 and since then they have remained one of the most stable couples in show business in Mexico, they have also traveled together and share pictures together on Instagram.

Weeks ago, Renata in CDMX was questioned about whether she was pregnant, since several media outlets constantly “get her pregnant” and this she answered:

“No, I’m not pregnant, I saw all the gossip, I laughed a lot. It wasn’t a baby, it was the breakfast I had just eaten.”

Renata Notni and Diego Boneta On several occasions they have said that they are happy with their relationship, for now they are not contemplating marriage:

“We are not in a hurry, that will come when it has to happen, but at the moment there are no plans for a wedding, or for babies, or anything like that,” Diego Boneta told the press.

Renata Notni and Diego Boneta made their sentimental relationship public in 2021. Photo from Instagram

