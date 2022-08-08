Actress Renata Litvinova showed her face without makeup in the picture in the mirror

Soviet and Russian theater and film actress, film director, screenwriter Renata Litvinova showed her face without makeup in a new photo on social networks. The corresponding picture appeared on her Instagram page (social network banned in Russia; owned by Meta Corporation, recognized as an extremist organization and banned in Russia).

The 55-year-old celebrity posted a story photo taken in a mirror in a tank top with black straps. The posted frame shows that the artist’s hair is gathered in a bun, and there is no makeup on her face. She completed her look with a bracelet and several rings.

In the description of the image, Litvinova said that she would play in the play “Cactus” in Tallinn on September 30. It is known that the production will take place at the Tallinn Portrait Gallery.

Earlier it was reported that Litvinova became a model at the Balenciaga show in Paris. The celebrity appeared on the catwalk as part of Fashion Week in a monochrome black outfit. The actress presented a midi-length dress decorated with feathers, as well as tights and high-heeled shoes. The image of the star was complemented by hair styled in waves and makeup in brown tones.