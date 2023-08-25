Soviet and Russian theater and film actress, film director and screenwriter Renata Litvinova showed her appearance without makeup. The corresponding publication appeared on her Instagram page. (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned).

The 56-year-old celebrity shared a photo in which she is depicted in a black swimsuit with a polka dot print and a deep neckline. At the same time, she holds a tube of cream in one hand.

The posted frame shows that there is no makeup on the artist’s face, and her hair is laid back.

In June, Renata Litvinova became a member of a new candid photo shoot for the fashion magazine Acumen Magazine. Then the celebrity posed naked in front of the photographer, covering the naked parts of the body with a floor-length wig.