In devotion to the Virgen del Carmen! Renata Flores, Wendy Sulca and Naysha Montes They enjoyed the incredible party paucartambo in progress. Through a video posted on the account of TikTok From one of the artists, it can be seen that they shared the festivity together with a group of locals who received them with great affection, as is customary in this well-known province of Cusco.

The three young artists attended this renowned and beautiful party that is held every year in honor of the Our Lady of Mount Carmel. In images it is possible to see that they danced, sang and enjoyed their visit to this town, where after the homage to the Virgin, local and foreign tourists have a lot to celebrate. It should be noted that this event Many people and even international artists come, as it is an incredible show.

