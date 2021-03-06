The young Ayacucho interpreter Renata Flores joins ‘Miski Takiy’, a space that today celebrates two decades on TV Peru.

Together with Araceli Poma and Saywa, they will renew the image of the program that they have been promoting for all these years, the national music of all their regions.

“The proposal came at the beginning of this year. They called me to do content, for example teach Quechua, what I will do from my home, where I have been throughout the pandemic, ”he says, adding that this will mean a good way to decentralize the space that has become a window for traditional interpreters and contemporary and that seeks to protect the legacy of our Andean, fusion and Latin American music.

“My participation will be remotely, from Ayacucho. It is the first time that I am experiencing this of driving, I find it very interesting and what better than with Saywa and Araceli Poma, two very talented women ”.

Flores, Quechua singer-songwriter of pop, trap and hip-hop music, points out that her incorporation into the TV Peru space will seek to reach a younger audience, a new generation. “That’s what I liked the most about the invitation. You will see three generations: Saywa, Araceli and me. My goal is that other young people also dabble in music and make fusion with Quechua and not only in Peru ”.

“My contribution will be to show the new generations the new music. There will be everything in the program. And I will teach Quechua, something that seems very important to me. I will make videos from my house. I think we will make a great team. Araceli is giving him a very important role with his Afro-Andean proposal and what we want is for Miski … to have all the music from Peru ”.

And how is your musical career going?

I wanted to make videos for YouTube and that’s what I was doing when they called me from the program. These last months I have been finishing my album Isqun (number 9 in Spanish), which already has a release date, finally! March 12th. We believe that March is an important month that we commemorate, for example, the struggle of women and the album is going to be about that as well. We are going to shape identity, starting from women who have contributed a lot in our history, we will talk about the empire, miscegenation, the colony, independence and the republic ”.

Planning a collaboration?

I haven’t talked to anyone yet. They are waiting for me to release the album to listen to my new songs and I also want them to be able to listen to them, know my new proposal. I still have conversations on Instagram.

Renata Flores, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.