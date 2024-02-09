Actress Renata Flores, notable for her work in soap operas such as 'Vivan los niños' and 'Rosa Salvaje', died this Friday, February 9, in Mexico City, according to local media reports. The artist died at the age of 74 in the 'Casa del Actor', a home for retired actors in that country, where she had resided for the last three years after being found living on the street.

Precisely, the Aztec youtuber, named Alejandro Zúñiga, published through a video on his social networks that Flores lived in his vehicle with two pets in the vicinity of the Narvarte neighborhood, leading to a call to action to improve the living conditions of the actress. This motivated the National Association of Actors (ANDA) to offer him refuge in the 'Actor's House'.

What did the Mexican actress Renata Flores die of?

The exact causes of Renata Flores' death have not yet been revealed by the relevant authorities. However, her death has been confirmed by several Aztec media outlets, who reported her last days in the 'Casa del Actor' and highlighted her extensive work in Mexican soap operas.

Previously, ANDA had released an audio of Flores herself, who assured that she was fine, surrounded by friends and asking them to ignore negative rumors about her situation.

Who really was Renata Flores?

Actress Renata Flores was born on August 28, 1949 in Mexico and began her career in the 60s as a Rock and Roll singer. Her most notable song was 'My Boyfriend Juan', a Spanish adaptation of the hit 'The Angels'. Later, she began her career on stage, first participating in plays under the direction of Alfredo Gurrola.

In which novels did the Mexican actress Renata Flores participate?

At the end of the 60s, Renata Flores made her debut on the small screen in melodramas such as 'Gente sin historia' and 'Juventud divina Tesoro', where she played roles as a youthful villain. Her notable height and thick voice positioned her as an ideal actress for antagonistic characters. At the same time, she managed to be recognized in Mexico after playing Miss Irene in 'Chispita', thus beginning to stand out among other actresses.

Fame would only smile on him in 1987 with his role in 'Rosa Salvaje', alongside Verónica Castro, and he continued to stand out in successful Televisa soap operas such as 'Los Hijos de Nadie', 'Mi Querida Isabel', 'La Usurpadora', 'Mi Querida Isabel', 'La usurpadora', 'Vivan los niños', 'Carita de Ángel', 'Rebelde', 'Triunfo del amor', and many others, demonstrating her versatility and talent in acting.

