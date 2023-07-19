Join the protest! Renata Florespopular singer and rapper from ayacuchohas recently spoken through his social networks to announce that he will participate in the ‘Third takeover of Lima‘, announced for this Wednesday, July 19. Likewise, the artist called for her colleagues to join the protest.

“It would be very important to bring our musical weapons: quenas, guitars, tambourines, trumpets, everything that harmonizes the sounds and our voice to joyfully harangue for a true democracy,” is what he commented. Flowers in his tweet.

The Ayacuchana woman also reported that other artists will participate in the protests against the Government of Dina Boluarte and the Congress of the republic.

The publication of Renata Flores it unleashed a series of reactions, both for and against; However, his fans support his decision and support that the protest be peaceful and that human rights be respected. “Conscious and a fighter,” one of her followers told her.

How many citizens died during the protests in Ayacucho?

Between the days December 15 and 16, 2022, a total of 10 people lost their lives due to the repression of the Government in Ayacucho. Likewise, official figures showed more than 60 injured citizens. Most of the victims had gunshot wounds.

