Riyadh (dpa)

French coach Herve Renard, the technical director of the first Saudi football team, stressed the importance of the Arab Cup, scheduled for next December in Qatar, for the “green” team, especially as it is being held in light of the close to the end of the Asian qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.

Renard expressed his happiness at the return of the Arab Championship, indicating that its timing is appropriate as an important step in preparing the Saudi team in its World Cup qualifiers.

Regarding the goal that the Saudi national team is seeking from the Arab Cup, Renard assured that he will throw all his weight in this tournament in order to win the third title after winning the 1998 and 2002 titles.

Renard revealed the strength of the Saudi national team, which includes the Moroccan national team, as well as the winners of the confrontations between Jordan and South Sudan, and Palestine with the Comoros, indicating that strong confrontations await them not only in the group but in the following rounds of the competition, given the strength and history of the teams participating in the Arab Cup. .

Renard is currently focusing on preparing the Saudi national team for Group D matches in the joint qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup and the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, whose matches were approved by the grouping method during the period from May 31 to June 15 2021. The Saudi capital, Riyadh, hosts the remaining matches of the group, which includes alongside Saudi Arabia Teams of Palestine, Yemen, Singapore and Uzbekistan.

Saudi Arabia is at the top of the group three rounds before the end, with 11 points, two points ahead of its closest chasers, Uzbekistan.