The president of the Chamber of Deputies and the senator are opponents in the 2022 elections for the State of Alagoas

the senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) and the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), criticized each other this Friday (29.Apr.2022) on Twitter. The posts are related to the election for the Government of Alagoas, on May 2nd. The 2 politicians are adversaries in the State.

with the resignation of Renan Filho (MDB) of the Executive to run for the Senate, a state law requires the Legislative Assembly to choose the new occupant of the Palácio República dos Palmares. This is because there have been changes in the line of succession:

the deputy governor-elect, Luciano Barbosa (MDB), became mayor of Arapiraca, in 2020;

the President of the Assembly, deputy Marcelo Victor (MDB), 2nd in the line of succession, resigned to run for re-election.

On Wednesday (27.Apr.2022), the election was suspended after the PSB filed a lawsuit in the 1st instance in which it questioned the constitutionality of the election. However, in response to a request from the Attorney General’s Office of Alagoas, which appealed the decision, on the 6th, the president of the State Court of Justice, José Carlos Malta Marques, overturned the injunction.

On Twitter, Renan Calheiros celebrated the decision and stated that “the independence of the Powers is sacred”. “The TJ/AL has just incinerated Arthur Lira’s coup to prevent the elections for the government of Alagoas in the form of the Constitution”, said the senator.

The president of the Chamber reacted and said that “about hitting” Calheiros “understand well”.