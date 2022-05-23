Opponents in Alagoas, the mayor and Renan Calheiros have criticized each other on social media

The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said this Monday (May 23, 2022) that the senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) turns “joke” when talking about honesty. The statement comes after Calheiros stated that Lira wants to “beat the wallets of governors and mayors”.

Rivals in Alagoas, the two politicians have criticized each other on social media. In recent weeks, the focus of the clash was the indirect election of Alagoas. Who was elected for a buffer term to the state government was the state deputy Paulo Dantas (MDB), an ally of Renan and the former president Squid (EN).

“Renan Calheiros talking about honesty is the biggest joke there is. This is to divert (something that RC knows how to do) the attention of the flood of denunciations that will appear from the son’s government. Wait!”, said Lira in twitter.

Earlier, Renan also used the social network to criticize Lyra: “The secret budget scandals pop up: gold bars in the MEC, garbage trucks with the bitterness of corruption. Before, Covaxin, AstraZeneca, etc. Now Arthur Lira wants to beat the governors and mayors”.