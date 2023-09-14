Text is being processed by the Senate’s CAE and was proposed by Rodrigo Pacheco; rapporteur, Renan Calheiros evaluates different scenarios

The senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) is analyzing the inclusion of a 160% fine for the repatriation of resources, assets and values ​​held abroad and not declared to the Federal Revenue Service. The estimated revenue is R$5.5 billion.

The law project 798/2021 belongs to the president of the Senate, senator Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG). Calheiros was chosen as PL rapporteur at the Senate’s CAE (Economic Affairs Committee) on August 31.

Calheiros told Power360 that discussions between him and Pacheco are ongoing, but the proposal has not yet been finalized.

The rapporteur’s estimate is that there is R$70 billion undeclared abroad. Of these, 20% would be regularized with the creation of more attractive rules, compared to previously launched programs.

The project provides a legal guarantee that there will be no tax or criminal consequences involving the repatriated amount. To regularize the situation, the taxpayer must declare that the resources held outside Brazil are legal and pay IR (Income Tax) and a fine.

In Calheiros’ proposal, the fine would be 160%. With the IR rate of 15%, this results in a total tax rate of 39%. The rapporteur estimates that 20% of the money kept abroad and undeclared would be regularized in the new phase of the program. If this scenario is confirmed, tax revenue would be R$5.5 billion.

Two other proposals are on the table. They are based on data from the Federal Revenue Service from 2020, which indicated a total of R$44 billion undeclared abroad. Read all proposals:

Calheiros’ proposal with an estimated R$70 billion abroad and 20% regularization: fine: 160%; total tax rate: 39%; tax revenue on R$14 billion: R$5.5 billion.

with an estimated R$70 billion abroad and 20% regularization: Pacheco’s proposal in the original text of the PL, with an estimate of R$44 billion abroad: fine: 167%; total tax rate: 40.05%; tax revenue on R$4.4 billion: R$1.76 billion; tax revenue on R$8.8 billion: R$3.5 billion.

in the original text of the PL, with an estimate of R$44 billion abroad: Revenue proposal indicated in substitute: fine: 150%; total tax rate: 37.5%; tax revenue on R$4.4 billion: R$1.65 billion; tax revenue on R$8.8 billion: R$3.3 billion.

indicated in substitute:

In 2016, when the RERCT (Special Regime for Exchange and Tax Regularization) was launched, the IR rate was 15% and the fine was 100%. The following year, the IR was maintained and the fine increased to 135%.

After approval in the Senate, the PL will go to the Chamber and for presidential sanction.